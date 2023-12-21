Don’t let real worries get lost in the hype over obesity drugs

And yet, there is also so much we still need to learn about these drugs and how they will be used. The wild prognostications about how GLP-1s will affect societal health, not to mention the range of downstream consequences on things like food and beverage consumption, hinge on their long-term use. But given their real side-effects and steep cost, it’s not clear how many people will take these drugs even for a year or two, let alone for life. And we need to better define whose weight puts them at risk of disease and who is perfectly healthy in their bigger body—and then decide whether it makes sense to pay for the drug for anyone who wants it.