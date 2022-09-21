Don’t let risk managers quit ‘black swan’ watch

In the aviary of financial talk, hawks and doves are common, with owls vying for space, while black swans are roughly as rare as the rarity they convey. Every mention, therefore, gets attention. On Tuesday, in an address on the risk-reducing role of fintech in a world of finance faced with a ‘VUCA’ future—of volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity—Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of a need to “be ready to prevent any black swan event." As widely understood, at least since Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s 2007 bestseller, The Black Swan, this refers to an occurrence that is both very unlikely and highly impactful. And since Sitharaman’s words of caution had no hint of anything specific, we can assume she broadly wanted even tail risks covered, not just the bulk under the bell curve of likelihood. What qualifies as a ‘black swan’, after all, can be subjective. If it’s foreseeable at all, sticklers insist, it isn’t one. This would let the shock of 9/11 qualify, for example, as those attacks were bolts from the blue, but not the great recession of 2008-09, as doomsayers foresaw it as a crisis sprung by a mega credit splurge, nor the covid pandemic of this decade, enabled as it was by a warmer planet helping zoonotic bugs hop over to humans. Soon after the Sars-CoV-2 outbreak in 2020, Taleb bemoaned the risk of ‘black swan’ being reduced to “a cliché for any bad thing that surprises us."

