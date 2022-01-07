Yes; India needs zero tolerance for companies demonstrating scant regard for employees and the environment. All the same, abrupt plant closures sour business sentiment when there’s already a severe crisis of industrial jobs that are not keeping pace with the labour force growth. Stiff penalties and strictures can make polluting industries follow rules on environment, sustainability and labour. But if the corporate sector has to become more sensitive to the environment and workers, the state too has to be mindful to make sure officials don’t recreate the inspector raj, increasing crony capitalism and corruption.

