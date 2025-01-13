Don’t let the appeal of Digital Public Infrastructure obscure its risks
Summary
- DPI is under discussion across the world, with India’s UPI held up as an example of its value. While DPI has enormous benefits, its definition needs clarity. We also need clear-cut measures to prevent its misuse.
In recent years, the concept of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) has gained significant attention from the international community, including the United Nations and G20, as a new policy paradigm for development. But understanding the risks of DPI is crucial to ensuring that its potential benefits materialize.