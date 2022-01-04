That our new calendar for 2022 has already been smudged by the emergence of a third wave of covid is evident in an infection upshoot across India. By the official record, our 7-day rolling average of daily new cases was about to touch 23,000 on Monday, more than thrice the count at the previous week’s start. This is the steepest rise we have seen in a pandemic that refuses to end. It is also consistent with the alarm of hyper-infectivity raised over Omicron when it was first spotted late last year in South Africa. As a virus, Sars-CoV-2 is only partially ‘alive’, but its latest variant-of-concern has lived up to its gene code for survival. As it spreads faster than Delta, it has effectively catapulted the world’s daily infections past 1.5 million, a record high that’s yet to peak. Dizzying as this rise is, we must resist any form of brain fog that obscures another key aspect of Omicron’s success. Losing hosts does not help the bug survive, Delta went rogue in that sense, and we now have data that would let us frame responses on the premise that Omicron illness is less severe. This notches down the health risk of this wave, and to the extent that covid curbs can weaken our economic revival, policy must be calibrated accordingly.

Unlike the horrific outbreak of Delta last summer, early numbers show fewer hospitalizations. A Mint analysis on Tuesday showed that at roughly the same stage of last year’s upturn in March, hospitals had almost one-quarter of Delhi’s infected patients, while less than a tenth needed such care this time. As lives claimed by the virus tend to lag infection curves at inflection points, our currently low death toll may not mean much, but global trends point to a less scary spike in cases than past waves saw: More than a fortnight since last month’s take-off point, the world remains well under the mortality peaks seen in three earlier upsurges. Like last time, though, Delta is a menace and nobody knows which variant might strike. Yet, Omicron has sped its way to dominance in some big cities. This new strain was already found to account for over three-fourths of all cases reported in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, by the estimate of our National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. This is likely to happen elsewhere too. And if our experience mimics South Africa’s, we may see a rapid drop-off as well. Vaccine coverage, meanwhile, has shielded a majority of Indians from covid’s harshest effects. Another factor in our favour that weighs in for expectations of healthcare adequacy is the capacity at hand. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India had about half a million oxygen beds, 140,000 ICU beds and 90,000 paediatric beds, upheld by some 3,000 plants for this gas, with our states supplied with 400,000 cylinders. Most of this is on standby.

As this wave’s threat has begun to attain estimable clarity, policymakers at every level must re-assess restraints that hold back commercial activity in the light of the latest data readings. All-out lockdowns are avoidable and a few extant clamps may need to be loosened. Social strictures should prevail over business curbs. In general, we must urge and rely more on self-control. Above all, the impact of state-enforced bars on livelihoods must be borne in mind. Lives need protection, no doubt, but at minimal cost to our economy. After all, while covid distress is highly visible, financial distress goes largely unseen—and afflicts many more. And we need a recovery on every front.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.