Don’t let this wave stall our economic recovery

Unlike the horrific outbreak of Delta last summer, early numbers show fewer hospitalizations. A Mint analysis on Tuesday showed that at roughly the same stage of last year’s upturn in March, hospitals had almost one-quarter of Delhi’s infected patients, while less than a tenth needed such care this time. As lives claimed by the virus tend to lag infection curves at inflection points, our currently low death toll may not mean much, but global trends point to a less scary spike in cases than past waves saw: More than a fortnight since last month’s take-off point, the world remains well under the mortality peaks seen in three earlier upsurges. Like last time, though, Delta is a menace and nobody knows which variant might strike. Yet, Omicron has sped its way to dominance in some big cities. This new strain was already found to account for over three-fourths of all cases reported in Delhi, Kolkata and Mumbai, by the estimate of our National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation. This is likely to happen elsewhere too. And if our experience mimics South Africa’s, we may see a rapid drop-off as well. Vaccine coverage, meanwhile, has shielded a majority of Indians from covid’s harshest effects. Another factor in our favour that weighs in for expectations of healthcare adequacy is the capacity at hand. Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India had about half a million oxygen beds, 140,000 ICU beds and 90,000 paediatric beds, upheld by some 3,000 plants for this gas, with our states supplied with 400,000 cylinders. Most of this is on standby.