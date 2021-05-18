Don’t miss trees for the wood in valuing our green cover

A Supreme Court bench headed by former Chief Justice of India S.A. Bobde, while hearing a plea against tree felling for the Setu Bharatam project in West Bengal, set up a committee of five experts in 2020 to quantify the monetary value of a tree. This panel used a quick-estimation method to put a tree’s annual economic value at ₹74,500 by factoring in its provisioning of oxygen at ₹45,000, bio-fertilizers at ₹20,000, and of other micronutrients, etc. The report found the economic value of a heritage tree, with a lifespan of more than 100 years, to be more than ₹1 crore. However, this was not accepted by the West Bengal government, which argued that such high value for trees would stall development projects and constrain economic growth. As a result, in March 2021, the Supreme Court was constrained to constitute another seven-member committee to revisit that assessment and suggest suitable guidelines.