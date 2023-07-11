Don’t overreact to the cancer risk of sugar-free sweeteners

There was good reason to avoid products with the artificial sweetener aspartame even before the World Health Organization classified it as a “possible carcinogen." Now diet soda drinkers might want to quit their cans. But first, some perspective: “Possible carcinogen" is the weakest of three bins into which WHO classifies anything that’s even remotely tied to cancer in any kind of study. It labels substances with more serious links to cancer as “probable carcinogens" and if the evidence is really strong, “carcinogenic to humans." That middle category includes things that many of us consume routinely, including alcoholic beverages and very hot drinks (linked to oesophageal cancer). The evidence behind possible carcinogens is more tenuous. The low-frequency radiation emitted by cell phones is in that category because studies have suggested weak associations with cancer in animals.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}