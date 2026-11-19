It has been more than a year since the government cut the goods and services tax (GST) on nearly every product to boost consumption. Cars were no exception.
It has been more than a year since the government cut the goods and services tax (GST) on nearly every product to boost consumption. Cars were no exception.
From the night the cuts were announced in September 2025, there was one question that everyone wanted me as an automobile reporter to chase: would this finally herald the comeback of small hatchback cars? There was an active bet on this in our newsroom too.
From the night the cuts were announced in September 2025, there was one question that everyone wanted me as an automobile reporter to chase: would this finally herald the comeback of small hatchback cars? There was an active bet on this in our newsroom too.
Lately, you must have come across headlines in newspapers about small cars making a comeback, and the GST cuts reviving a segment that had been in decline for years. Just seven years ago, these cars accounted for about half of India’s new car sales. Today, they account for barely a fifth.
That said, sales of smaller hatchbacks have surged over the past year. Auto industry executives acknowledge that this growth has shown there are Indians still looking at these cars as a starting point in their journey as car owners. And I can vouch for that from my own experience. About three decades ago, a Maruti 800 was my family’s first car, after years of riding a sturdy Bajaj scooter. India has changed since then, and so have its consumers.
But car ownership still is low, with only 34 out of every 1,000 Indians having one, according to the latest available estimates. For those buying their first cars, small cars mostly serve as the natural choice. Yet, these cars remain absent from the product pipeline of almost every carmaker.
Even Maruti Suzuki, which heralded India’s car revolution, is going big on sport utility vehicles (SUVs). Every carmaker wants a slice of the growing SUV market, which now accounts for more than half of the total passenger vehicle sales.
Perhaps an update here and a facelift there, but small hatchbacks rarely feature in the conversations I have with top carmakers on their five-year product plans. Executives argue they are simply moving with what Indian consumers want. They do have a point. India’s car market is expected to hit the 5 million mark in 2026-27, and nearly every factory is running at full capacity.
But there is a contradiction. Until the GST cuts boosted small car sales, many executives argued that Indians were skipping entry-level cars and moving straight from two-wheelers to affordable compact SUVs. They had the data that seemed to back-up that assertion.
The recent surge in small car sales, however, has forced them to revisit their assessment. Some grudgingly acknowledge that the lack of new products in the segment may also be to blame for the weak sales.
So, are they going to change that? It doesn’t appear so.
They have shareholders to answer to, and missing the wave of “premiumization” is not something shareholders may be willing to excuse.
In my almost two years of covering the car industry, one thing has become clear: affordability is no longer a major growth plank for any carmaker. While executives acknowledge that lower prices thanks to the tax cuts help, no one seems particularly interested in catering to people—like my family three decades ago—looking to buy their first car after years of riding a humble two-wheeler.
That’s why small cars have proved to be an empty promise. But they will yet survive.
The growth of the humble mini cars and their bigger siblings, compact cars, over the past year validate this optimism. The numbers show there still are Indians eyeing the entry-level segment of the car market. Their representation in the presentations and product plans of companies may be limited, but the demand is there.
To be sure, small cars aren’t considered cool or aspirational anymore. When my father parked our first car outside the house, it perhaps meant that we had made it. For many, that meaning no longer holds true.
So the question is, did consumers leave small cars or did carmakers abandon them? I think it is the latter, as the surge in sales after the GST cuts suggests.
During times when inflation is rising and there is financial stress, in rural areas particularly, small cars gain importance. Further, with the government promoting cleaner fuels and more efficient cars to reduce pollution, these lighter and smaller cars once again are finding themselves in the spotlight.
After a tussle over whether lighter cars should be subjected to easier emission regulations, the government agreed to such an easing. In doing so, it subtly acknowledged that these are less polluting than the gas-guzzling SUVs and that promoting small cars can help in cleaning the air.
The question is, will this be sufficient to tilt the balance for them and help them thrive once again?
As things stand, no carmaker seems keen to expand its small car offerings anytime soon. That said, small cars have not only managed to survive but seem to be staging an early comeback despite years of an SUV boom. Their future may not feature prominently in the boardroom plans of the country’s carmakers, but as long as there are first-time buyers looking to step-up from two-wheelers, they will have a place in the Indian market.
The author writes on automobiles for Mint.