Big Tech’s acceleration of Agentic AI hangs like a sword of Damocles over traditional IT services. Consequently, global tech and Indian IT stocks lurch between optimism and unease as investors weigh the impact of these artificial intelligence (AI) tools on a services model built largely on billing human effort.
Doom scroll: Just how hard will artificial intelligence hit the business models of IT service companies?
SummaryIs investor anxiety over AI squashing IT services overblown? Dire predictions have rattled stocks, but the truth lies between apocalypse and AI-impact denial. Legacy systems and regulatory complexities offer companies like TCS and Infosys breathing space.
