Doom spending is not the same as caring for yourself

Real self-care is creating and sticking to a budget. It’s true that the old rules of thumb—50% for needs, 30% for wants, 20% for savings and paying down debt—might not be possible, particularly for younger earners early in their careers. Housing, food and transportation could eat up 50% of your budget before you even get to necessities like healthcare or education. But that doesn’t mean we throw up our hands and buy Chanel. It means we save whatever we can manage and try to move up the income ladder.