Mint Quick Edit | Tick-tock: Are we one second closer to doom?
Summary
- Yes, says the Doomsday Clock, which was set up by the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists to warn humanity of the threat of extinction. It may be just a concept, but it has the power to concentrate minds.
Humanity should be alarmed to note that as far as threats to our existence are concerned, things have never been this bad. Or so the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists concluded after it assessed all risks and reset the so-called “Doomsday Clock" at 89 seconds to midnight (which represents our annihilation), one second closer to doom than last year.