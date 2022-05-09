Double down on efforts to end internet poverty

For all the cheap smartphones that marketers had envisioned, last year only saw these nodes of access get dearer, as global supply chains failed to ease up. This year has been off to a bad start on account of the war in Ukraine and covid freeze in Shanghai. High-speed data had tariff hikes in 2021 and the shape of the telecom sector suggests more to come. In other words, India’s digital divide may deepen just as the state’s embrace of the net for service delivery tightens. To keep its JAM initiative—of Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar identities and Mobile access—up to speed, the Centre’s Digital India effort aims to grant about 250,000 panchayats hi-fibre links. While this has been slow going, the proposal of a private-public-partnership to lay optical fibre cables has had too few takers. In any case, the push of a state-run project is rarely as effective as the pull of market demand, best stirred by private lures to hop online. Perhaps business rivalry can yet do what’s needed. But let’s make no mistake. Internet poverty can have severe consequences. The longer we have digital have-nots, the harder it will become for our worst-off to claw their way up. Unmitigated inequality would put India’s economy at risk of middle-income stagnancy. Let no citizen get left offline who’d rather not be.

