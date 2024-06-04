Double trouble: Road mobility in India is both unsustainable and unjust

That India has made impressive strides in expanding its road infrastructure is undeniable and very visible. Going by historical metrics, one can also possibly justify this expansion. After all, India has a mere 5.13km of road length per 1,000 people, against more than 20km in the US. On the other hand, China has a mere 3.6km of roads per 1,000 population.

The annual budgetary allocation of the Union ministry of road transport and highways has been steadily increasing for the last several years, with the last year seeing a 25% jump. At the same time, the ratio between capital and revenue expenditures has changed from about 50:50 in 2014-15 to approximately 90:10 today, implying a greater focus on developing new road infrastructure over maintaining older roads.

The deteriorating quality of existing road infrastructure results in more accidents, lower fuel efficiency and higher pollution. Driving smoothly in a range of 60-80km per hour results in the best fuel efficiency. As it happens, India’s intra-city vehicle speed is among the lowest in the world.

It has been estimated that the average traffic speed in Delhi was 25kmph in 2017, 18.9kmph in Chennai, 20.7kmph in Mumbai, 19.2kmph in Kolkata, 18.5kmph in Hyderabad and 17.2kmph in Bengaluru. The significantly reduced fuel efficiency at these modest speeds would obviously result in more fossil-fuel burning than otherwise and hence more greenhouse gas and other emissions that constitute air pollution.

The transport sector is a major contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions, at 14% of the total in 2018, as estimated, nearly four-fifths of it from road transport. The sector also accounts for a major proportion of urban air pollution; pollution-related deaths numbered 1.67 million in 2019, according to a new report led by Boston College researchers, and a significant fraction of these would be from air made toxic by the exhaust of vehicular traffic.

The road transport sector also takes a heavy toll in terms of mental stress and anxiety. Of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, 21 were found to be in India in 2019. As per a study based on 2016 data, at least 140 million people in India—largely the poor—breathe air that is 10 times or more over the World Health Organization safe limit and more than half the world’s cities with the highest annual levels of air pollution are in India (with a over a quarter of it caused by vehicles). Not much would have changed in the years since then.

In addition to committing the country to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070, India has also committed to reduce its count of road-related accidents—which is among the highest in the world, accounting for 11% of global deaths every year in road mishaps—by about half by 2030.

Also read: Govt wants early oversight of highways

A strategy focused on road expansion will not get us there. Increasing capital expenditure is resulting in an ‘upgrading’ of both intra-city as well as inter-city road infrastructure.

Inadequate attention to the design, engineering and planning for such investment projects, however, is resulting in ‘band-aid’ fixes that are only likely to shift traffic choke-points, causing congestion elsewhere within cities/regions and enormous environmental and resource impacts at every level. The National Capital Region (NCR) provides a good case study of such outcomes. A little over a decade-and-a-half ago, the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway was inaugurated began witnessing horrific accidents within months involving pedestrians and smaller vehicles.

This project was an example of road infrastructure catering only to fast-moving four-wheelers; its investment plan did not find it necessary to provide any cross-over points for pedestrians or for smaller 2- and 3-wheeled vehicles whose users were often left with no choice but to unsafely access the Expressway. Nor did this project plan for vehicular and pedestrian movement under its flyovers. Today, we see the same mistakes repeated in the newly inaugurated Dwarka Expressway that runs at some distance away.

These projects are also prime examples of shifting choke-points. Commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon still have had to suffer many hours stuck in long traffic jams on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.

Also read: A thorough infrastructure review is a must for climate disaster readiness

Earlier, these traffic jams had resulted in the shutting down of a toll plaza between the two cities, adversely impacting project revenues. Now, with the recent opening of the Dwarka Expressway, choke points have shifted to links between the two expressways, with average vehicular speeds of under 20kmph on these fairly long stretches.

Viewed from the point of view of mobility demand management, the above commentary highlights a paradox of road transport. Capacity additions have to happen speedily just to stay in the same place and easing congestion gets harder as demand rises.

While toll charges for new expressways are a deterrent to trucks using these facilities, climate and air pollution concerns should have been driving these towards public and rail transportation modes.

Similarly, de-bottlenecking attempts like odd-even schemes within cities merely result in higher ownership of vehicles; here too, a focus on demand management would be a much more cost- and environmental- effective way of providing mobility services. Unfortunately, industry and others that can play a large role in demand management continue to get a free pass at the expense of poorer commuters.