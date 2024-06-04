Double trouble: Road mobility in India is both unsustainable and unjust
Summary
- Climate as well as civic reasons would urge a rethink of India’s emphasis on road infrastructure. The deterioration of existing roads results in more accidents, lower fuel efficiency and higher air pollution, while new projects tend to shift traffic choke-points around urban zones.
That India has made impressive strides in expanding its road infrastructure is undeniable and very visible. Going by historical metrics, one can also possibly justify this expansion. After all, India has a mere 5.13km of road length per 1,000 people, against more than 20km in the US. On the other hand, China has a mere 3.6km of roads per 1,000 population.