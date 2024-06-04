Double trouble: Road mobility in India is both unsustainable and unjust

The road transport sector also takes a heavy toll in terms of mental stress and anxiety. Of the 30 most polluted cities in the world, 21 were found to be in India in 2019. As per a study based on 2016 data, at least 140 million people in India—largely the poor—breathe air that is 10 times or more over the World Health Organization safe limit and more than half the world’s cities with the highest annual levels of air pollution are in India (with a over a quarter of it caused by vehicles). Not much would have changed in the years since then.