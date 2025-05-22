Strategic Doubt: It should inspire resilience, not spell paralysis
Tulsi Jayakumar 4 min read 22 May 2025, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryThe geopolitical sequel to the Meryl Streep starrer ‘Doubt’ could be called ‘Strategic Doubt’ in today's uncertain context. Nations reeling from US-bred doubt should reflect on how they can become more resilient and not succumb to decision-making paralysis.
“Doubt can be a bond as powerful and sustaining as certainty."
