Strategic Doubt: It should inspire resilience, not spell paralysis

Cut to 2025, where the world is caught in a geopolitical sequel that we could title ‘Strategic Doubt.’ With Donald Trump back in the White House, speculation has given way to reality. He has already revived his trademark unpredictability—questioning Nato’s value, threatening new tariffs and pulling back on climate and trade commitments. Alliances are fraying, markets are jittery and US rivals like Russia and China are recalibrating their strategies to exploit this instability. The world must now confront a turbocharged ‘America First.’