Mint Quick Edit | Safety in India: Time to get real

Mint Editorial Board 1 min read 29 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
For women’s labour force participation to rise, it is essential that safety isn’t an anxiety. (AFP)
Summary

A new report on women’s safety in Indian cities has dismal findings. Its details don’t augur well for India’s developmental ambitions. There’s much work to do on this front.

Last week, horrific reports of a suspected dowry death sent a familiar shiver down spines across India. The outlawed practice not only persists, the life lost in Delhi’s suburb of Noida will probably not be the last. 

But the safety of women differs from place to place.

The National Commission for Women’s National Annual Report & Index on Women’s Safety ranks cities based on a survey of 31 cities. It found that the safest cities for women—Kohima, Aizawl, Gangtok, Itanagar, Bhubaneswar, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai—were associated with stronger gender equity, civic participation, policing and women-friendly infrastructure.

The worst included Kolkata and the National Capital Region, which also had weaker infrastructure, patriarchal norms or slower institutional responsiveness.

The report notes that only 25% of women trust authorities to act effectively on safety complaints, so it’s no surprise that two-thirds of women do not report harassment. This should make us sit up. If we can’t assure women of security, we cannot expect India to thrive beyond a point. For women’s labour force participation to rise, it is essential that safety isn’t an anxiety.

