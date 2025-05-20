Flight safety 2.0: Online booking platforms must guard the privacy of our personal data
SummaryOnline booking platforms have surged in popularity in recent years and become vast repositories of personal data. These platforms must implement the Digital Data Protection Act at the earliest. Our data must not land in the wrong hands.
The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023 has been viewed as a crucial step in safeguarding Indian data and privacy in digital spaces. With the growing reliance on the internet for various services globally, online businesses have seen a significant surge, particularly in fields like airline ticket reservations.