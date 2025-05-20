Data erasure: Section 12 of the Act grants people a number of rights, including the right to correct, complete, update or erase their data. This will mean that customers can ask an airline or travel agency to delete their data after the end of their journey (or whenever required). This is in line with directives provided by various court judgments, like the landmark judgment of K.S. Puttaswamy and the 2023 case of Mrs. X vs Union of India, where the court emphasized the need for people to be in control of their personal data.