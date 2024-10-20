Opinion
An open platform for e-commerce can transform India’s economy
Ram Sewak Sharma 4 min read 20 Oct 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Summary
- Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is an all-inclusive e-commerce platform that serves the public aim of linking the entire country for wide economic participation. It’s a worthy addition to the country’s digital public infrastructure.
British companies set up the first railway system in India in the early 19th century to serve their commercial interests and ambitions—later taken up and expanded by the British Raj.
