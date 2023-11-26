DPI in the purple sector: Disability-inclusive infrastructure can spark a boom
Summary
- Digital platforms are on their way that can ensure everyone can contribute to the country's economic growth—as consumers and value creators.
Meena is far more comfortable now with hailing an autorickshaw in Bengaluru. Namma Yatri, the Bengaluru-based autorickshaw service built on a digital public goods framework, knows she needs a ride that’s disability-friendly. The autorickshaw driver who goes to pick her up is trained and aware of the needs of persons with disabilities, a factor that allows Meena to be more mobile and independent.