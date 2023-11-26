DPI in the purple sector: Disability-inclusive infrastructure can spark a boom

Meena, who already uses Namma Yatri for mobility and UPI for bank transactions, now has reliable infrastructure to help her with her health, education and employment needs. Her work allows her to set aside money towards savings and some personal indulgences as well. On ONDC, she can shop not only for routine groceries, products and food from restaurants, but also for special disability-related tools and services. Or she can be the one selling these.

