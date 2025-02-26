DPI integration with AI will elevate the quality of public services as well as risks
Summary
- There are clear benefits in using artificial intelligence (AI) tools with India’s digital public infrastructure (DPI). Such integration is already underway. But its gains must be weighed against drawbacks.
We live in times of rapid technological advancements. Digital public infrastructure (DPI) has been a key innovation in India for enhancing the public sector’s ability to deliver public services efficiently and effectively. Since India showcased DPI’s potential at the 2023 G20 summit in 2023, the idea has gained global traction, with its transformative power widely acknowledged.