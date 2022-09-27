Draft telecom bill's bizarre way to protect business continuity

“In the event the licensee," goes the text of the draft bill, “or assignee that has become subject to insolvency proceeding, fails to comply with the conditions stated in sub-section (2), then the spectrum, if any, assigned to such entity shall revert to the control of the Central Government, and the Central Government may take such further action, as may be prescribed, which may include allowing such licensee, or assignee to continue to use the spectrum, subject to placing the revenue of such entity in a separate designated account with license fee and charges applicable being paid first in priority during such period."