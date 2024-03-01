Opinion
DreamFolks: Is the upswing in air travel the wind beneath its wings?
Summary
- The lounge access market in India is still in its nascent stage with large, structural growth ahead. Passengers are increasingly willing to spend on enhanced services at airports
Lately heard about credit card users complaining of airport lounges teeming? Blame, and if you are a shareholder, give credit, to DreamFolks, the name behind most lounges at airports in India.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more