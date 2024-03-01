DreamFolks: Is the upswing in air travel the wind beneath its wings?

Motilal Oswal Securities says the lounge access market in India is still in its nascent stage with large, structural growth ahead. Passengers are increasingly willing to spend on enhanced services at airports, it believes. The total number of people visiting lounges is expected grow 15 times by 2030 (40% CAGR) and at the same time, the Indian lounge market is expected to grow at an exponential 17 times by 2030 (42% CAGR). DreamFolks will be the direct beneficiary of the strong growth in the lounge market going ahead," the domestic brokerage said in a recent report.