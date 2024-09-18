Drones should be made wholly in India for the sake of our security
Summary
- The success of production linked incentives aimed at creating an Indian ecosystem for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) should be judged by how sharply the indigenization of its technology and supply chain reduces the danger of drone misuse.
It is a good thing that the government is thinking of giving a big boost to indigenous production of unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones, to fill Indian skies with hundreds of thousands of these flying objects. The term ‘drone’ evokes qualities such as lazy and boring. Drones are anything but.