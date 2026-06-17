Is a dropping fertility rate a big worry for India? Let's not get distracted by the West’s population problems

Demographics, that seemingly dreary subject involving often-inaccurate projections of population change, has suddenly become as engaging as a sci-fi thriller. The clamour worldwide is no longer just about the threat of rapid ageing in the West and China, but about falling fertility rates across countries as diverse as Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Sri Lanka.
South Korea’s total fertility rate is a worrying 0.8. Despite hefty subsidies of 30-80% of market rents for couples with newborns and an astonishing $75,000 baby bonus from one large Korean employer, Korea risks falling short of productive human capital.
This rapid decline to levels well below the replacement rate of 2.1 is a huge problem across East Asia and Europe. The decline in births is variously ascribed to the high cost of homes in the US and UK and to higher education levels among women.