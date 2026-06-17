Is a dropping fertility rate a big worry for India? Let's not get distracted by the West’s population problems

Demographics, that seemingly dreary subject involving often-inaccurate projections of population change, has suddenly become as engaging as a sci-fi thriller. The clamour worldwide is no longer just about the threat of rapid ageing in the West and China, but about falling fertility rates across countries as diverse as Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Sri Lanka.
Demographics, that seemingly dreary subject involving often-inaccurate projections of population change, has suddenly become as engaging as a sci-fi thriller. The clamour worldwide is no longer just about the threat of rapid ageing in the West and China, but about falling fertility rates across countries as diverse as Brazil, Mexico, Iran and Sri Lanka.
South Korea’s total fertility rate is a worrying 0.8. Despite hefty subsidies of 30-80% of market rents for couples with newborns and an astonishing $75,000 baby bonus from one large Korean employer, Korea risks falling short of productive human capital.
South Korea’s total fertility rate is a worrying 0.8. Despite hefty subsidies of 30-80% of market rents for couples with newborns and an astonishing $75,000 baby bonus from one large Korean employer, Korea risks falling short of productive human capital.
This rapid decline to levels well below the replacement rate of 2.1 is a huge problem across East Asia and Europe. The decline in births is variously ascribed to the high cost of homes in the US and UK and to higher education levels among women.
More and more women are electing not to get married. This has been made much worse for men and women alike by the age of the smartphone, which keeps us all permanently distracted.
Last month, Financial Times’s data scientist John Burn-Murdoch reported that “in South Korea, young adult in-person socialising has halved in 20 years.” In East Asia and the West, where arranged marriages are rare, demographers worry that young people are neither meeting enough people nor spending enough leisure time with each other to make cohabitation decisions.
In addition, social media has raised expectations of what people expect from marriage. It quotes Stanford professor Alice Evans as saying that around the world, Instagram and TikTok have raised women’s “expectations for a relationship in a way their male counterparts are often not prepared for.”
The populist right, from Donald Trump’s politics in the US to Nigel Farage’s in the UK, is perhaps partly to blame. Its focus on a supposed crisis of masculinity among men and accusations that the mainstream media and academia have demonized men must be hard to swallow for women who work in male-dominated workplaces and those who work at home where the share of dreary housework is still unequally divided.
Particularly among non-college-educated people, the polarization created by social media algorithms has seen women move leftward while many men moved the other way. This lack of ideological compatibility and values has seen “coupling and births (cratering),” notes the Financial Times.
Trillionaire Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX and social media platform X, has used his megaphone to argue that the threat of overpopulation is among the world’s most terrible lies and predicts civilizational collapse if nothing is done to increase birth rates. Never mind the irony that the evidence cited above suggests that social media is partly to blame.
Let us also ignore for the moment that an obvious solution to rapid ageing in Europe and the US would be to allow more immigration. Instead, the far right proudly leads social media campaigns demonizing migrants while the left in France, for instance, opposes raising the age of retirement, an easy partial fix for its demographic decline.
A policy obsession around the globe with trying to convince women to have more children, against Himalayan tomes of evidence that incentives rarely work, is so surreal that it ought to be the subject of a novel.
Vikram Seth, who abandoned his Stanford University PhD thesis on the demographic changes of seven Chinese cities to write poetry and novels, would be best suited for this assignment. (The acknowledgements to his novel in verse, The Golden Gate, memorably thanked Stanford for nurturing his “tardy PhD” that “waxes lax, and sickly,” but perhaps he could now make amends through a work of fiction.)
If this were all beyond the imagination of a columnist, along comes a panic over a fertility-rate drop in India, whose estimated population of over 1.4 billion is slated to rise for the next couple of decades.
Everyone from Musk, who recently highlighted that India’s total fertility rate (TFR) had dropped to 1.9, to The Economist, which warned in a lead editorial that “India’s surprise baby bust is a warning to the world,” has jumped in on the act. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh had promised monetary incentives for women to have more babies.
This seizing of a complex economic challenge in the developed world to ring alarm bells in a developing country with vastly different socioeconomic issues smacks of wannabe policy wonkery. The Economist may find it alarming that the TFR has dropped to 1.3 in West Bengal, about the same level as Tamil Nadu and Kerala, but this is manifestly not a crisis: We are a gargantuan and diverse country that benefits from internal migration.
Less than a decade-and-a-half ago, former Congress minister Kamal Nath liked to say that China would get old before it got rich. China’s TFR is estimated at around 1. But with automation and increased productivity levels among its workers, its exports hit $1.2 trillion last year, its highest ever.
Back home, with an AI revolution ahead, tens of millions of Indians, and possibly more, underemployed and a woefully low women’s labour participation rate, the country’s primary task should be to create more jobs for men and women.
Empowering women and enlarging their work options is more urgent and humane than asking them to have more babies. As India ages, we also need much wider access to pensions, better healthcare and skilling programmes, to name just a few challenges. Let’s not be distracted by rich-world problems.
The author is a former Financial Times foreign correspondent.