Dry January too daunting? A damp one is also worthwhile
Summary
- Even reducing alcohol intake could make a real health difference. Cannabis isn’t an alcohol substitute even if its marketers speak of ‘Cannuary’.
It’s the end of December and my inbox is flooded with pitches for mocktails, apps and lifestyle gurus ready to help you sober up after the holiday excess. So-called ‘Dry January,’ initially just a public health campaign, is now as fully commercial as Christmas and New Year’s Eve [in the US]. But according to data from Morning Consult, fewer people in the US participated in Dry January in 2023. Older generations show the least interest. That’s a shame, because the health benefits of consuming less alcohol couldn’t be clearer.