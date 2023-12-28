Dry January too daunting? A damp one is also worthwhile

Monitoring is as simple as noting down how many drinks you’ve had. If you’re someone who thrives on closing all the rings on your Apple Watch or seeing a badge appear on Strava, an app might provide the right kind of motivation. In theory, these apps can also help with the ‘strength’ side of staying the course by offering reminders and tips like mocktail recipes or strategies for socializing without liquid courage. Try Dry, a free app from Alcohol Change UK, a charity that helped to popularize Dry January over a decade ago, will also tally up your weekly savings from forgoing booze.

