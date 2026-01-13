Allowing dual citizenship could deepen India’s ties with its global diaspora and aid its economy
As global risks rise and advanced economies begin to look fragile, many successful Indians abroad are reassessing their options. India stands to benefit from this shift—but an outdated citizenship framework may be holding back deeper commitments of talent and capital from our own diaspora.
As a frequently travelling business lawyer, I often find myself in conversations going beyond legal principles and term sheets. Increasingly, these discussions veer into a shared anxiety about global instability and simultaneously a renewed optimism about India.