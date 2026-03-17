Toyota’s factory in Woodstock, Ontario, will soon deploy Digit, a humanoid robot from Agility Robotics, on its production floor. These bipedal machines will unload auto parts from warehouse tuggers and onto the production line—work that until now was performed by humans. Toyota chose humanoid robots because its factories are designed for people. By using robots that move like humans, Toyota can automate without redesigning its assembly lines.
Aim for a dual revolution: India needs a dramatic leap in farming that AI-powered automation can deliver
SummaryAdvances in AI and robotics are transforming how work gets done across the world. For India, these technologies can combine to revolutionize agriculture. If Indian industry takes up the cause, it could also give the country a manufacturing boost, helping labour move off farms to factories.
Toyota’s factory in Woodstock, Ontario, will soon deploy Digit, a humanoid robot from Agility Robotics, on its production floor. These bipedal machines will unload auto parts from warehouse tuggers and onto the production line—work that until now was performed by humans. Toyota chose humanoid robots because its factories are designed for people. By using robots that move like humans, Toyota can automate without redesigning its assembly lines.
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