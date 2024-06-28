Duckworth levelled the playing field for cricket, didn’t he?
Summary
- The world of cricket has lost Frank Duckworth, a statistician who batted for justice and co-created the Duckworth-Lewis rule adopted by the ICC for interrupted matches. It was a fairer approach alright, but what works for one-day matches is letting us down in the T20 format. Here’s why
Last Friday, cricket buffs around the world shared a loss, one that was felt most acutely by protestors against the vagaries of weather. Frank Duckworth died at the age of 84. He was a statistician who batted for justice. He was an Englishman, too, and the great injustice that drew him to the arena of a sport that makes heroic claims to fairness was an unfair win by his own country.