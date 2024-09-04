Dunzo could have been a Zepto. So why did it fail?
Summary
- Once a trailblazer in the quick commerce sector, Dunzo now faces a precarious future after a few missteps. How did the startup lose its edge to competitors like Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, and Zomato's Blinkit? What are the lessons it holds for others in the space?
Dunzo's latest round of job cuts has left the struggling quick commerce startup with a skeletal staff and its survival in grave doubt. This situation highlights a typical case of a first or early mover failing to capitalize on the market it helped discover, joining the ranks of firms like Meru, Indiaplaza, and Foodpanda.