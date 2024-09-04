Dunzo could have been a Zepto. So why did it fail?

One of the main factors behind Dunzo’s downfall was the spread of its business and the absence of focus on a core business for many years. It was founded as a marketplace platform by chief executive Kabeer Biswas and three others in 2015. It built a cult brand among millennials in Bengaluru for reliably delivering anything from cigarettes and groceries to parcels and flowers, any time of the day. It charged very little and kept delighting its niche user base. Compared with other delivery startups like Swiggy, its growth was relatively slower but it also burned much less cash. Dunzo still hit a peak valuation of $775 million in January 2022, when it received $240 million in funding, mostly from Reliance, which owns about a fourth of the startup.