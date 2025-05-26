Andy Mukherjee: Are highway tolls driving India’s middle class to ‘road rage’?

The American way of life in the second half of the 20th century came to be synonymous with big cars, bigger trucks and sprawling freeways on which they scurried about like purposeful ants. Cheerleaders point to productivity growth and the 24 cents saved by private industry for every dollar invested in the US highway network; critics talk about communities gutted by asphalt and the weakening of social ties. Decades later, the car economy, with all its promises and pitfalls, has latched on to a new host half a world away.