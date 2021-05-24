Each state needs a well-informed action plan for disaster readiness

Among Indian states, Kerala stands out for its handling of recent catastrophes. Despite high levels of recorded infection rates, Kerala has a 0.3% death rate from covid, the same as Singapore’s, which has the world’s lowest death rate. Early detection, swift isolation and speedy contact-tracing have been responsible. The use of frugal innovative methods as platforms for decision-making has been effective, as has been Kerala’s oxygen management, direct procurement of vaccines and a policy of zero vaccine wastage. The state has effectively used the E-Sanjeevani telemedicine portal, offering psycho-social support for the sick. The needs of frontline workers, the elderly living alone and of migrant labourers—challenges in other Indian states too—have been a priority for Kerala’s government.

