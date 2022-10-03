Early childcare holds the big key to nurturing future generations4 min read . Updated: 03 Oct 2022, 10:24 PM IST
Improving education and health in the early years can yield durable gains for children and society
Improving education and health in the early years can yield durable gains for children and society
Listen to this article
In 1992, India ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which called for its signatories to “ensure to the maximum extent possible the survival and development of the child". Since then, the Indian government has taken several measures to curb child labour and marriage, ensure universal access to primary education (through the Right to Education Act 2009, for example) and enhance the nutritional status of children (under the Poshan Abhiyaan), aimed at improving children’s development outcomes. However, with only 1 in 4 Indian children developmentally on track in the literacy-numeracy domain, and about 35% of those under the age of 5 years malnourished, much remains to be done in the field of early childcare.