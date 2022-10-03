Early childcare holds the big key to nurturing future generations

The pre-school curriculum should be designed to include play-based opportunities alongside literacy and numeracy training for the better all-round development of children. As recommended by the National Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Policy of 2013, a regulatory framework should be established for ECCE that covers private as well as public pre-school facilities and sets prerequisite quality standards. Parents, communities and other stakeholders should also be roped in to explain and publicize why ECCE is crucial and how it shapes children’s foundation of learning for the rest of their lives. ECCE needs to be brought into post-covid exercises such as the re-opening of schools and making up for the learning losses of children. Those who are in the initial stages of learning need extra attention.