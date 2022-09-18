Early stage startup investment is the new sweet spot for VC investors

With the increasing chaos around the ed-tech giant in recent times, investors in the future might stay vigilant to investing in unicorn start-ups, and therefore investing in an early-stage start-up could be a better and safer choice. Numbers substantiate the same too. In Q1 2022, early-stage VC investments in India (up to Series A rounds) rose over 28 percent to $1.50 billion from $1.17 billion a year earlier, according to a research report by Tracxn. It is also analyzed that the average size of early-stage deals grew 200% to $3.94 million in Q1 FY23 from $1.92 million in Q1 2021.

