Early warning systems for floods and international law

In this context, a United Nations University report that was published in January 2021 assumes significance as it highlights the need to dismantle old and unsafe dams, that are highly likely to cause disasters and flooding. The report states that the responsibility of the government towards the issue of safety of dams in India and need for decommissioning unsafe, old dams. The issue of dam safety is not dealt with by any legislation, and a bill is pending before the Parliament. Furthermore, there exists inadequate database and community or sector-specific adaptation and mitigation strategies that helps in identifying the vulnerable communities and sectors and helps in enhancing learning among the masses and ensuring accountability of those responsible. There are gaps with collection of data or information in relation to disaster risk in India and in relation to dissemination of this data through early warning systems.

