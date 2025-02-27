Opinion
Earthquake insurance: India’s coverage is woefully inadequate
Summary
- Given India’s seismic vulnerability, we must strengthen our protective shield in preparation for a significant event. A state-run scheme could rely on reinsurance. The government could also issue catastrophe bonds and incentivize home insurance.
On 17 February, a 4.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Delhi-NCR, not strong enough to cause damage, but powerful enough to cause concern. Too often, mild tremors are brushed aside as routine, yet they are stark reminders of India’s seismic vulnerability.
