Earth’s history: Should this phase be called the Anthropocene era?

One of the many things to appreciate about our home planet is that buried in its layers of rock is a kind of time machine. These strata tell us about our tumultuous history of glaciers, volcanoes and asteroid impacts, as well as the plants and animals that lived, evolved and died over aeons. There’s no doubt that future scientists will find much to study in the layer being laid down right now— weird materials from plastic to plutonium and dramatic changes in the nature of fossilized plants and animals. And yet, a group of scientists rejected a proposal to give this epoch a new name: the Anthropocene, derived from the Greek word for human. That’s too bad. It’s a fitting name but seems to have been dismissed over technicalities.