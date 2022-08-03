Ease global trade in services to boost our economic prospects

Fortunately, there are tailwinds that could be unleashed. While trade in goods seems to have reached its limits before the pandemic, trade in services still has not. If countries can agree to remove various unnecessary barriers, new communications technologies would allow many services to be offered at a distance. If a consultant working from home in Chicago can cater to a client in Austin, Texas, so can a consultant from Bangkok, Thailand. Yes, consultants in other countries might need to have front offices in the US to assure quality or redress complaints. But the overall volume of work that could be undertaken by global consulting companies would grow substantially, and at a significantly lower cost, if their services could be offered across borders. Similarly, telemedicine has become increasingly feasible not just in psychotherapy and radiology but also in routine medical diagnoses. Again, global organizations could help reduce informational and reputational barriers, allowing for a general practitioner in India to conduct routine medical exams for patients in Detroit—referring them out to specialists there when needed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}