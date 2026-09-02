Ease of doing business: India should view the World Bank's recrafted survey as a mirror, not a verdict

The World Bank’s Business Ready assessment, B-Ready, will publish its findings on 101-plus economies this September. For the first time since its predecessor, the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) ranking, was shelved, India’s business environment will be measured against the rest of the world by an entity other than itself.
The World Bank discontinued its Doing Business survey in 2021 after an independent investigation found that senior bank officials had pressured staff to alter data in the 2018 and 2020 editions, most visibly to lift China’s ranking. Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and the UAE saw their scores adjusted too.