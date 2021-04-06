Easy money should not outweigh price stability

In February, retail inflation accelerated to 5.03% from 4.06% a month prior. Benign as this may look, India’s current combination of loose monetary and fiscal policies has worried bond traders that we will at some point have more cash sloshing around than supplies of goods and services to keep prices steady. Already, RBI has been sweating to prevent market yields on government debt from rising too far above 6% at the long-tenure end of our yield curve, even calling traders “vigilantes" for resisting paper that does not offer a sufficient premium to compensate for inflation risk. While price expectations can possibly be anchored by RBI’s commitment to go after inflation with its policy tools, the need to get the economy up and moving could yet take precedence, just as it did last year, which saw retail inflation overshoot RBI’s 6% upper limit for a sustained period. Higher freight costs and hardening prices of commodities, ranging from crude oil to industrial inputs, have lately begun to exert themselves on price tags. Our overall productive capacity, meanwhile, could not have expanded much under our corona constraints. Add to this the creeping likelihood of ‘imported inflation’, should a rise in US bond yields draw capital out of India, push the rupee down, and bloat our import bills. Unlike last year, central bank policies across the world may not stay in synchrony—the US is on the verge of a big fiscal gamble—and so factors like interest-rate differentials could impact cross-border flows of money and complicate policy formulation here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}