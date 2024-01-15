Eating together could strengthen our national consciousness
Summary
- Inter-dining is the fastest way to foster fraternity across India’s diversity and improve social capital to the country’s long-term advantage.
You might not have noticed it, but it is extremely difficult to find a restaurant in India that can seat a dozen people around a single round table. If you have more than six diners, you have to ask the restaurant to join two or more tables to create a long rectangle. While this allows several colleagues or family members to technically sit at the same table, conversation and sharing of food is limited to groups of four or five people sitting next to each other. Compared to many East Asian countries where big round tables are commonplace in restaurants, communal dining in India mostly caters to rather small groups.