Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Opinion / Views /  ECB’s late rate hike

ECB’s late rate hike

AFP
1 min read . 21 Jul 2022Livemint

While the ECB’s performance on inflation control has lately been poor, an irony given its early years as a hawk, analysts must cut it some slack for the complexity of its challenges

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Inflation is a global scare that caught too many central banks behind the curve. The latest hoping to play catch up at this late stage is the European Central Bank (ECB), which on Thursday raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points, twice as much as it said it would in its last guidance. Clearly, general prices in the Eurozone are behaving worse than it anticipated, though uncertainty wrought by the Ukraine war should have warned it of today’s near-double-digit inflation. As the ECB is unique in that it straddles many countries, it also has a wider responsibility of assuring EU member states equitable financial conditions to the extent it can. To that end, it also unveiled bond buybacks to keep the borrowing costs of more indebted nations in check. While the ECB’s performance on inflation control has lately been poor, an irony given its early years as a hawk, analysts must cut it some slack for the complexity of its challenges. It runs the monetary policy for multiple economies with varied fiscal outlays that sometimes pull in different directions. Yet, it has made a success of the EU’s common currency project. It will be a pity if failure on price stability hurts its credibility.

Inflation is a global scare that caught too many central banks behind the curve. The latest hoping to play catch up at this late stage is the European Central Bank (ECB), which on Thursday raised its benchmark policy rate by 50 basis points, twice as much as it said it would in its last guidance. Clearly, general prices in the Eurozone are behaving worse than it anticipated, though uncertainty wrought by the Ukraine war should have warned it of today’s near-double-digit inflation. As the ECB is unique in that it straddles many countries, it also has a wider responsibility of assuring EU member states equitable financial conditions to the extent it can. To that end, it also unveiled bond buybacks to keep the borrowing costs of more indebted nations in check. While the ECB’s performance on inflation control has lately been poor, an irony given its early years as a hawk, analysts must cut it some slack for the complexity of its challenges. It runs the monetary policy for multiple economies with varied fiscal outlays that sometimes pull in different directions. Yet, it has made a success of the EU’s common currency project. It will be a pity if failure on price stability hurts its credibility.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.